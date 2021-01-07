Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

KMI stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

