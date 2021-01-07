Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 357,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 298,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

KIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.