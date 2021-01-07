Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of KNSA opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.