Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Trading Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares were up 5.7% on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $222.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kinsale Capital Group traded as high as $211.17 and last traded at $210.93. Approximately 291,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 266,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.59.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

