Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Critical Contrast

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirkland’s and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $603.88 million 0.40 -$53.26 million N/A N/A NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kirkland’s.

Volatility and Risk

Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -1.68% 0.64% 0.11% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland’s and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats NovelStem International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of March 19, 2020, it operated 432 stores in 36 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

