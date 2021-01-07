Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $11,922.54 and approximately $77.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00284566 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

