Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.68

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €111.68 ($131.39) and last traded at €112.74 ($132.64), with a volume of 124111 shares. The stock had previously closed at €110.92 ($130.49).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.73 ($125.56).

The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.53.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

