KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNOP. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.