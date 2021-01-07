Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.58 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $72.69 million and $4.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00168934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00026015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,528,737 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.