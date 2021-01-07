Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Kopin stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,024 shares of company stock valued at $527,149. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

