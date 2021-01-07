Krios Hits One Day Volume of $49.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Krios has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00113923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00486985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00244214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

