Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 10.1%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.40. 1,016,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 804,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.