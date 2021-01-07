L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. L Brands posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,182,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

