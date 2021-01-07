L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. L Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,001. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

