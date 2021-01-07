L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96.

Several brokerages have commented on LB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.04.

L Brands stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $43.86.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

