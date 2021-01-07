Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 51.67.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

