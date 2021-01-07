Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $472.00 to $519.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $517.22 and last traded at $515.85, with a volume of 29415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $496.49.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.