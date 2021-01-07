Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

