Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.
Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.