Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9,800.00

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9,800.00 and last traded at C$9,800.00, with a volume of 80401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8,700.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 trillion and a PE ratio of -39,837.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10,362.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14,397.35.

About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.