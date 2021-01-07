Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

