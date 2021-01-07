Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV) Stock Price Up 85.3%

Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV)’s stock price rose 85.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 371,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 57,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The company has a market cap of C$13.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Leonovus Inc. Company Profile

Leonovus Inc provides cloud solutions software that optimizes enterprise data storage and management with its multi-cloud data controller solutions. The company's products include Data Discovery Tool, a software-based solution that characterizes the stored data; Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; and Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

