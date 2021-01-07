Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

