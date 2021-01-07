LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:LPL opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

