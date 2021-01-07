Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Li Ning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

