Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

