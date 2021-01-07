Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.92.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$82.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$75.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion and a PE ratio of -100.91. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$90.76.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.