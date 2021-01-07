Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading 7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $52.57. 2,285,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,635,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.