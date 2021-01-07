Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

NYSE LNN opened at $137.70 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

