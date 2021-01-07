Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $137.70, but opened at $128.10. Lindsay shares last traded at $126.41, with a volume of 1,203 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

