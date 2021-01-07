Lineage Cell Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the average daily volume of 330 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCTX. Noble Financial started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

