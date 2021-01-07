Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $146,460.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00113274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00491532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00243183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

