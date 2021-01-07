Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $224.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Littelfuse stock opened at $261.33 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.62.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

