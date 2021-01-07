Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.78.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,367. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.11 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 34.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 440,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 70.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

