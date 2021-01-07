Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Livent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 63,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.11 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

