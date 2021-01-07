Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LZAGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

