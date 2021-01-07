Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00490031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00241535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054965 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

