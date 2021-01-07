Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.58. 10,371,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,317,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

RIDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

