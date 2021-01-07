Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.58. 10,371,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,317,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
RIDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38.
About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
