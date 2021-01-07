Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.13. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW opened at $163.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

