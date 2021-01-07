Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $163.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

