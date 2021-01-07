LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LPKFF opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

