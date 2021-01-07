LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS LPKFF opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
