LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $99.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

LPL Financial stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 81.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 52.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

