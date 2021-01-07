LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

