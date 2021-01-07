Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LL. BidaskClub cut Lumber Liquidators from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

LL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 3,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

