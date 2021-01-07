Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LL. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of LL opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $928.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

