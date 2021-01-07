Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $104.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

