Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.85.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$11.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$12.33. The firm has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.85.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.