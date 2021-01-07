Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CLI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

