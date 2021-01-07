Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
CLI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
About Mack-Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
