Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

