Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.