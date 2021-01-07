MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MagnaChip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,781,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,000 shares of company stock worth $12,231,250 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 40.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 140.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

